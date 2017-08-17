pets can teach children more lessons than responsibility

My son’s eyes began to fill with tears. I could see him fighting back, and willing himself not to cry. I wanted to embrace him. I wanted to take away his pain. A tear finally escaped. Before he had time to wipe it away, it rolled down his cheek and landed on Peanut, the fluffy guinea pig snuggling contently in his lap.

Pets prove a wonderful way to teach children responsibility. Our family has always had a family dog and cat. The supervision of care has always fallen on my husband and me, but meeting the needs of our furry charges has provided lessons of responsibility on many occasions.

Several years ago, my boys wanted a new pet. When their persistence didn’t cease, I saw the opportunity for a lesson. We agreed they could get a pet if they carefully researched a minimum of three acceptable animals. They had to present what they learned, include the needs of the animal, a general outline of the beginning cost and expense of continued care, and a clear plan of how they would care for the animal without mom’s involvement.

“A righteous man cares for the needs of his animals.” Proverb 12:10a

I was delighted with the passion they threw into the task. I had honestly thought their efforts would fizzle under the labor of research, yet for weeks they diligently studied and considered the perfect new pet. In the end, they presented a well-thought-out petition for two guinea pigs. I silently rejoiced it was nothing reptilian.

The sweet balls of activity turned out to be more work than expected, but the boys didn’t mind. After all, what child could not adore a pet that willingly eats their unwanted vegetables!?!

There were tears when one of the piggies died suddenly, but extra attention was quickly showered upon Peanut. I was even talked into putting the cage in our classroom for a while. Whenever I began a read aloud, the curious cavy would race to the edge of the habitat and let out a quiet chutting sound. Everyone was convinced she was enjoying the lessons.

As our sole guinea pig is getting older, I regularly help my son with her care. An eye infection has taken sight from one eye, and her health is declining. My son is also getting older. He doesn’t want me to see him cry. The remainder of our morning held heavy hearts for all my kids. The reality of inevitable death is too hard a lesson.

My children weren’t hungry at lunchtime. Plates before them, they were already bowing their heads while I was still gathering cups. As I quietly emerged from the kitchen, I heard my son give thanks and then continue his prayer with a heart cry for his beloved pet. Around the table, each of my children took a turn praying. They poured out the hurts of their hearts, and received comfort.

We know the days with our sweet guinea pig are decreasing. Despite moving more slowly, Peanut continues to greet us with sounds of chuts, squeaks and wheeks. I am thankful for the lessons she is providing. Lessons not only of responsibility, but of love and compassion for God’s sweet creatures.

Teresa is a wife and busy homeschooling mom. With a passion for writing, she shares the adventures and lessons of her faith, family and homeschool.

