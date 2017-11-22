I have a love-hate relationship with the fall season. I’m mesmerized by the beauty of the changing landscape, while reaching for a thick sweater as I grumble over the dropping temperatures. Not only am I conflicted over weather changes but also feel both excited and anxious over approaching holidays.

Once the pumpkins are removed from our garden in October, I begin looking forward to the holiday season. It’s exciting to think of cheerful decorations, the sweet smell of pies baking, and moments with visiting friends and relatives. Mixed with my excitement is a hint of anxiety.

Growing up, my parents never entertained in our home. No, really, NEVER! I recall family gatherings down the street at Granny’s house when I was very young. Mom and Granny labored together in the large family kitchen where children were quickly shooed away. By the time I was old enough to learn the duties of a hostess, my mom suffered an injury that restricted social outings.

Although I look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas, I stress at the thought of opening my home. My anxiety only grows when I consider how dysfunctional our house is. We chose it for the property, not the 100 year old dwelling that is actually three buildings made into one.

I am very thankful for our home, yet I want to both laugh and cry over it. Nothing matches architecturally. High ceilings in one room, low in the next. My kitchen looks like a long cupboard lined hallway. The sink is on one end, and the dishwasher at the other. It’s most functional if I’m in the room alone, and nobody needs anything from the refrigerator while the dishwasher door is open.

My concerns are not limited to my unique home. I’ve played multiple scenarios in my head of how I will respond if questioned about our decision to homeschool. There’s always that one family member that runs the kids through math drills to see if I’m really teaching them. I feel I need to prepare a response if the children miss a problem or misbehave. I’m their mom and teacher after all. I have to cover everything!

As holidays grow closer, I look around my home and wish I could find a closet big enough to hold all the clutter. With the thought, I realize the clutter of my heart is the same. I am just as dysfunctional and messy as my house.

Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling. 1 Peter 4:9

Although I did not learn to be a grand hostess growing up, scripture is clear I am to be hospitable. I am to graciously receive family, friends, and even strangers into my home. I am to entertain and care for them without expectations of any reward.

When I set aside my grumbling heart and turn my focus to the Lord, I am enough. I doubt anyone is coming to my home to see my house. If they are, they will see a structure with a lot of character.

As I open my home, I know I will make mistakes. There will be extra cooks in my kitchen, and we will undoubtedly trip over one another. My disorganized cupboards will be opened and someone might see my messy junk drawer.

If I wait until my house is perfect and I’m confident to entertain, I will never have anyone to my home. Like the uncomfortable chill of fall brings splendor to the landscape, I expect offering hospitality will hold some beauty. I think it will be worth the risk.

Teresa is a wife and busy homeschooling mom. With a passion for writing, she shares the adventures and lessons of her faith, family and homeschool.

Teresabrouillette.com