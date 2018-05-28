Me and Thee Studios’ Early Reader Collection Preview

Early Reader Collection

Our collection includes 21 beautifully illustrated retellings of Bible stories bound in 7 anthologies. The stories are leveled for 1st-2nd grade readability. A scripted introduction, comprehension questions, a phonics-based reading activity, and a grammar mini-lesson accompany each story.

A CD with 84 practice consumables to print as needed is included. Our consumables are extensions of the phonics and grammar work from each story and include a writing prompt and a coloring/retell activity.

A bookmark with scripted directions for the phonics-based writing activity and suggested dictation sentences is also included for ease of use.