Me and Thee Studios’ Early Reader Collection Preview

/ / Published in - Promotional Posts, Articles, Blog

Early Reader Collection

Our collection includes 21 beautifully illustrated retellings of Bible stories bound in 7 anthologies. The stories are leveled for 1st-2nd grade readability. A scripted introduction, comprehension questions, a phonics-based reading activity, and a grammar mini-lesson accompany each story.

A CD with 84 practice consumables to print as needed is included. Our consumables are extensions of the phonics and grammar work from each story and include a writing prompt and a coloring/retell activity.

A bookmark with scripted directions for the phonics-based writing activity and suggested dictation sentences is also included for ease of use.

 

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
