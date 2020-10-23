Make Your Homeschool Beautiful for Fall - Rebekah Teague

Share this post: Pinterest LinkedIn Pocket Email

Have you ever seen such an anticipation for fall?

I’m seeing an explosion of pumpkins and pumpkin spice everywhere. I think it is perhaps because we are all so weary of quarantine restrictions and shut-downs.

The world seems crazy, and maybe the crispness of fall will take a bite out of the nasty, which is most certainly unlikely. We all know it will take more than a few pumpkins and gourds to chase away all the mess. The world needs Jesus. Amen and Amen.

But this isn’t a post about the ills of society and the life-changing power of Jesus (though I’m sure it would be much needed).

As homeschoolers, we tend to wrap ourselves into our routines and schedules. We worry about the expectations of the outside world or how our friends and loved ones will see us. We worry that our children won’t receive a top-notch education, and we will forever be forced to care for them while they lounge away their days in our basements (or this just me?).

We become absorbed in the details of prime numbers, geographical land masses, the capitals of European countries, and prepositional phrases.

All of which have their place.

A good life lesson, as well as one that homeschoolers need to embrace, is that we can’t let the days and seasons go by without really LIVING them.

We have all been guilty of wishing away our days. We live in such anticipation of the next season or event that we barely notice the one we are in.

These days are precious. But it is so easy to live them as though they are days to endure…not days to enjoy.

I realize that the grind of everyday living and schooling can wear us down. How are we supposed to embrace the day we are in when we can’t even find time to finish a cup of coffee?

It doesn’t come easy. It has to be intentional.

I have found that I have to engage the senses. I have to take deliberate actions to make sure that our home and learning environment reflect my intentions.

This might be adding a nature walk into our weeks. In the fall, we are able to notice the changing color of the leaves. A leaf collection is always a great way to identify certain trees. It also is great for learning scientific documentation. We pick a spot (usually on a bookshelf) to display our other findings for the season. Acorns, feathers, unusual pieces of woods…all have found a home in a nature display.

We use our math skills to create Pumpkin Pie Playdough. (You can find the recipe on my blog.) Adventurous kiddos might want to create their own “flavors” of playdough.

We always have a pumpkin to would carve up, chop up, and explore. Pumpkin science is one of the great tools of a fall classroom. Believe it or not, this is the first year there won’t be pumpkin science happening in our homeschool. My homeschool graduate (yes, we did some sort of pumpkin dissecting, even in high school) will just have to make do without it.

Cozy throws and pillows multiply around the living room and “Read Alouds” become accompanied with hot chocolate. My favorite fall read alouds are books from the Little House series.

The soundtrack of our homeschool playlist changes just a bit. A few of my favorites include “Autumn in New York” by Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong and “Simple Gifts” which is a Shaker hymn.

A blessing tree can find its way onto the wall of our hallway. I used to cut out a tree from brown craft paper. We would have brightly colored leaves daily that included daily blessings, Scriptures, things we were thankful for, etc.

A candle burns much of the day in the middle of our table along with a pitcher of foraged fall weeds and branches found on our nature walk. Simple things. Yet, fully indicating the tone and atmosphere I want for our day.

The beautification of your life and homeschool doesn’t have to be done in grand gestures. You don’t have to wait to truly enjoy life and the time you have with your children.

Embrace the season you are in. Make it beautiful.

Rebekah Teague is the homeschooling mama to one busy and beautiful boy. She is married to The Muffin who is a pastor and a really great guy. In her spare time she can be found with a book and a cup of tea. She blogs at There Will Be A $5 Charge For Whining.