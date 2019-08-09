The Local Library & Homeschooling

As a homeschool mom, having a library card is almost as important as coffee.

My family is extremely blessed to have an amazing local library system with not only books galore (we can even request books at partnering libraries, it is awesome), but they offer a wealth of classes, Story Time, homeschool programs, resources and more!

This past July, our local library hosted a Summer Reading Rocks, with a space theme. Every summer they host a Summer Reading program with weekly programs, across all branches. My kiddos have absolutely loved earning prizes as they fill their “Bingo” reading challenges, learning about Space, and even earning free treats from local chain restaurants. The best part is, it’s all FREE!

As August settles in, everyone is getting ready for back to school, and changing into school mode. Now is the perfect time (if you have not already) to visit your local library, get a library card, and take full advantage of everything they have to offer. Most library programs are free, which is a homeschooler’s dream.

Ask your local library what classes they will be offering during the school year, if any are specifically for homeschooling families, and do not forget about Story Time for the younger ones (or possible book club for older kiddos). Our library even offers a program for kiddos to read aloud to therapy dogs, to help build the readers’ confidence, and help to socialize the dogs.

Our local library also offers several free apps with ebooks, audiobooks, movies, and more. Today, with modern technology, many libraries offer online card catalogs, which makes searching for specific topics a breeze; you are able to research topics you are studying, find many new treasures to read, and add to your reading list.

Another great resource libraries are offering is educational supplements to sign out and use at home. Check with your local librarian to see if they offer such supplements, who knows what great extension learning you can add to your homeschool year! Our local library offers STEM learning, musical instruments, manipulatives, learning backpacks, ranging from toddlers to teens.

There are even great programs and book clubs for moms and dads. What is better than some quality adult time, after a long day of teaching your littles? We need to remember to fill our cups too; as they say, you cannot pour from an empty cup.

So as summer comes to a close, hop on over to your local library, they have so much more to offer than just books.

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)