I know a few people who answer the question, “How Are You?” with “Living the Dream.” For the most part, they are referring to the fact that we live in Florida, where there is no snow, and a cold temperature is 70 degrees. More importantly, though, living the dream can be following Christ and glorifying Him through our words and actions. Building Faithful Kids is a RightNow Media Original video course designed for parents. This five-part series shares insight on a wide range of topics for helping children and teenagers live the lives God has called them to. There are also videos for topics including being a single parent, parenting a blended family, and adoption. Through more than 200 videos and 500 study questions, this course looks at topics such as How to Make God Known to Your Kids, Dad: The Right Man for the Job, A Grace-Filled Home, A Mother’s Identity Crisis, Praying for Your Kids, Stop Freaking Out About Your Kids, Helping Preschoolers Memorize Scripture, Raising Girls to Become Women, Raising Boys to Become Men, Encouragement for Parents of Children with Special Needs, and Encouragement for Single Parents.

Building Faithful Marriages is a video series that helps couples find healthy, Biblically based methods of protecting their marriages and healing from past hurts. Through more than 40 videos and 100+ study questions, this course looks at refining your marriage, finding balance with the demands of life, stopping conflict before it starts, having a good fight with your spouse, dealing with arguments in your marriage, and more. Dealing with Emotions is a video series that offers hope, encouragement, and practical advice for facing and dealing with emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. More than 60 videos and almost 200 study questions look at the topics, such as burnout, forsaking your fears to glorify God, overcoming fear, overcoming worry, feeling alone, contentment, grace for difficult seasons, the comparison trap, the path to discovering a grateful heart, and God’s purpose in pain.

Tammie Bairen

Editor, SchoolhouseTeachers.com

A division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine