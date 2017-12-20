“Make our baby strong in you, Lord.” This was the prayer of Daniel’s father and mother for their new little son. In a world full of instant gratification, flavors and comforts literally only a click away, they were at a loss how to instill a neglected, yet priceless quality in their baby boy: strength of spirit. In a generation gone soft, how could they train their boy to go against the tide and be strong of heart? Where could they find examples of strength and manhood for their boy?

As He is so faithful to do, the Lord provided. The local library held a giant sale when Daniel was five years old. Daniel’s mother came home with scores of good, old books—books such as The Swiss Family Robinson and old histories about Daniel Boone, Lewis and Clarke, Hudson Taylor, Stonewall Jackson, and the Pilgrim Fathers. Since Daniel was one of those privileged children to be educated at home, he had ample time to immerse his imagination in dramas of these men’s deeds. Soon Daniel began to dream. He imagined himself facing different challenges, even acting them out in the back woods of the house when he thought no one was looking. The lad’s ideals of manhood were molded by men who made history.

But there was one Book that especially fused strength into Daniel’s spirit. In the Bible he read about more men—men who raised sheep in the desert, killed lions on snowy days, ran faster than a chariot of horses, and survived a day and a night in the sea. There, Daniel learned manhood in its purest form: strong, unquenchable trust in the Lord. Through these stories, Daniel came to trust in the Creator of manhood Himself.

Daniel is now grown with a family of his own. Life has thrown much at him. But when it meets him, Daniel receives it differently than many. Compared to capture by enemies, persecution for godliness, or being shipwrecked, Daniel feels many of his trials are light. And when a truly tragic event visits his home, he knows to Whom to turn. Daniel doesn’t shrink, complain, or despair. Daniel knows in Whom he has believed and if others stood strong, so can he.

Mama, do you bemoan that your boys are devoid of examples of nobleness? Sooner than you realize, your sons will face choices, temptations and trials. Soft boys produce soft big boys. Soft big boys produce bad choices and hard consequences. Imprinting the minds of your sons with history’s testament of men who were strong in spirit won’t guarantee they will also be strong any more than watching Bach means they can compose music. But they will know there is more. Oh, so much more! Due to our society of ease, you will have to create an “artificial” world where strength of spirit is the norm. It’ll take strength in your spirit to birth it in theirs. But be of good cheer: our God’s strength in made perfect in weakness. And … you just may find those strong men of old, had strong mamas whose stories will bless your soul.

Kenzi Knapp is a follower of Christ, homeschool graduate and student of history. A fourth generation Missourian she enjoys writing about daily life enrolled in Gods great course of faith and His story throughout the ages at her blog, Honey Rock Hills.