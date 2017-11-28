1“The Mole had been working very hard all the morning, spring-cleaning his little home.” With these words, we enter a very special world called the Riverbank, created by Kenneth Grahame. We are introduced to Mole, a tender-hearted optimist, whose big heart often gets the better of him; Ratty, an industrious, kind, and sensible water-rat, who looks after his friend Mole; Mr. Badger whose gruff exterior is not as thick as it seems and, of course, the incorrigible Mr. Toad. In a series of exciting adventures, we follow the inhabitants of Riverbank and learn a bit about ourselves along the way.

Children’s books are not just for children and The Wind in the Willows is no exception! Though Grahame’s love of nature might lean towards an extreme, one can appreciate his longing for a place untouched by smog and industrial fumes. Born in 1859, Grahame left Scotland at a young age and spent most of his life in England. Enchanted by the countryside, he wanted to preserve some of the wild beauty and country traditions he observed. Don’t we all crave fresh air, pumpkin patches, and apple picking this time of year? The rich bounty of hardy vegetables, the crackle of leaves, and the beauty of deep sunsets appeal to most, from the city to the suburbs.

Does restlessness ever strike you, but you can’t quite figure out why? Mole shared a similar experience, but his wanderings led him to the Wild Wood. . . a place no one should enter without a guide. Mole should have listened to Ratty, yet he simply couldn’t wait any longer to meet the elusive Mr. Badger. Perhaps waiting is more prudent than striking out on one’s own after all.

Consequences, unpleasant as they may be, do follow poor choices and bad decisions. As believers in Jesus Christ, we can look back and see where God has intervened and spared us, yet consequences do come. Toad—brilliant, fun-loving creature that he is—learns most of his lessons the hard way; however, Grahame shows Toad’s friends supporting him and telling him the truth. The Riverbankers triumph over the “Wild Wooders” and Toad Hall is restored to its rightful owner. Harmony returns to the Riverbank.

Joy comes after facing one’s problems and doing right, not by dodging responsibilities and procrastinating! Young, old, or somewhere in between, we all have God-given duties and tasks, small or great. Yet, as we see on the Riverbank, everyone has a role to play, a place to fill in the world. Perhaps knowing one’s place would cure many of the restless emptiness in our world today. Knowing your place and getting in a rut are two entirely different things!

So, take your family out into nature, armed with a picnic lunch and blankets! Talk of summer joys and lessons learned; share hopes and dreams for the future and what God is teaching you. Who knows: perhaps you’ll be surprised at what you learn along the Riverbank of life?

Rachel Ann Rogish is a freelance writer, excited to give back to quality home education and promoting a creative-ministry life-style. When she is isn’t writing, you can find her learning the domestic arts, reading a good book, exploring nature, and reporting for the Cape May County Herald Newspaper.

