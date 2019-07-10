Kids in the Kitchen: Strawberry Rhubarb Cake

It’s summer, and in our home, this means a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Earlier this summer, I was able to harvest a lot of rhubarb from my amazing neighbors’ rhubarb patch, but haven’t got the moment to make my family’s favorite freezer strawberry rhubarb jam. So currently my freezer is full of strawberries and rhubarb, and the patch had a second (smaller) harvest, so I had to make something new.

My whole family loves basically any type of rhubarb treat I make, and I love making something new every year. My latest strawberry rhubarb treat was inspired by a baking video I saw on social media, and it was a hit in our home.

So here it is; I hope your family enjoys it as much as mine did.

Strawberry Rhubarb “Dump” Cake

What You’ll Need:

Mixing Bowl

Liquid Measuring Cup

Tablespoon

Small pot

Cake Pan, 9×13

Cooking Spray (Pam)

Whisk or Mixing Spoon

Sharp Knife

Cutting Board

Ingredients:

One (1) box of white or yellow cake mix

One (1) 3 oz box of strawberry jell-O

Four (4) eggs

One (1) cup of oil

¼ cup of water

One (1) to two (2) cups of rhubarb, chopped

Three (3) tablespoons of sugar

¼ cup of water

Step One:

Gather supplies and ingredients (don’t forget to wash your hands!).

Step Two:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step Three:

Spray cake pan with cooking spray and set aside.

Step Four:

Rinse and wipe rhubarb.

Step Five:

(Ask an adult for help)

Chop rhubarb into 1” pieces and place in small pot.

Step Six:

Add ¼ cup and three tablespoons of sugar to rhubarb in pot (May need more water, depending on rhubarb, and adjust sugar to your sweetness level).

Step Seven:

(Ask an adult for help)

Place pot with rhubarb in it on stove over medium heat, bring to a boil, and cook on medium-low for 5-10 minutes until tender and a chunky jam consistency. Set to the side to cool. (Should end up with around 1 cup of cooked rhubarb)

Step Eight:

In mixing bowl combine cake mix and jell-o powder; give a happy stir.

Step Nine:

Add eggs, oil, and water to mixing bowl with cake and jell-o mix. Mix until all combined and happy.

Step Ten:

Once combined add the cooked rhubarb and gently stir into cake batter.

Step Eleven:

Pour batter into the prepared cake pan.

Step Twelve:

(Ask an adult for help)

Place cake into preheated oven and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Step Thirteen:

(Ask an adult for help)

Check if cake is done by testing center with a toothpick (if it comes out clean, cake is done; if it comes out with batter on it, bake for an additional few minutes).

Step Fourteen:

Let cake cool (if you can wait).

*You can add your favorite icing once cool, but it’s not needed, as this is an extremely moist cake.

Step Fifteen:

Cut, serve and enjoy!

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)