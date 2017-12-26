December 26: for many it’s one of the most mundane days left on the calendar. No more shopping, no more baking, and no more rushing about finding last minute gifts. New Year’s day activities play second fiddle to a well-deserved nap—after all, with everyone glued to their new toys and electronics, the quiet beckons us.

Sadly, December 26 reminds us of a buffet-line: the last bits of this and that no longer look appealing after a full dinner. We’ve splurged enough—time to return back to “reality.”

Hopefully, the Christmas season has meant more than rushing around and indulging in sweets, but even grateful and reflective hearts can grow weary after a full month! With 2018 glimmering on the horizon, aren’t we entitled to a little quiet, a break from all the giving and doing?

Perhaps Christmas was not what we envisioned: for those of us who are 20 or 30 something, perhaps we hoped that special someone would have arrived. Aging parents, rebellious children, the home-going of a loved one, or any other unforeseen circumstance has strained our emotional resources. A dear friend of mine recently spent half a week in the hospital battling pneumonia. “Merry Christmas” sounds too glib, too chevalier.

Joy stares up at us like second skimmings at life’s buffet. The plate we clasp is empty . . . or it is filled with—goodness? The goodness we never expected.

Israel, God’s chosen people, faced dismal prospects as well: instead of the blessings of Jehovah, they faced captivity. They had broken God’s law, oppressing the poor and widow and growing self-satisfied and self-reliant. Their vineyards burst with grapes and their flocks multiplied, yet they had missed the mark.

Yet in the midst of promised judgment, God proclaimed through the pen of Isaiah the coming of Christ—the Son of God, co-equal with the Father, the “Logos” of divine grace, was coming! Not then, not until 400 years of silence had passed, but promised—an absolute from the very mouth of God.

1“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Joy bursts upon the scene: not a meager, anxious hope, but all the joy of Heaven! God incarnate, “Immanuel,” God with us, would save His people and the Gentiles, crushing the power of sin and death.

Israel had been warned of coming judgment if they did not repent. We could say they were going to get what they deserved, yet God’s grace and joy sets us back a bit in our retort. Did Israel deserve a Saviour, a Messiah? No, but do any of us?

Look at the titles Christ brings, who He is for our behalf. In Hebrew, the word “wonderful” is a noun describing Christ. “Wonderful Counselor” is a more accurate translation, omitting the comma inserted by English translators for ease of reading.

In Judges, Samson’s parents were told the name of the LORD is “secret,” or “wonderful.” (Judges 13:18) God works wonders! Thus Moses praised God after He parted the Red Sea for the Israelites, magnifying this marvelous attribute. (Exodus 15:11)

Christ is also our Counselor, imparting wisdom and truth so we can live and know the will of God. No one instructs the Trinity, as revealed in Isaiah 40:13-14.

Regardless of how tired or alone we may feel in Christmas’ afterglow, Christ is our Wonderful Counselor! When our road is smooth and when it is rocky, we need wisdom. When all goes well and when we struggle, He works wonders. Israel depended on their own resources to handle life—let us heed the lesson revealed in Scripture and trust our Father.

Joy is not second skimmings—it is a feast set before us by all-wise, loving God who will do all things well!

Rachel Ann Rogish is a freelance writer, excited to give back to quality home education and promoting a creative-ministry life-style. When she is isn’t writing, you can find her learning the domestic arts, reading a good book, exploring nature, and reporting for the Cape May County Herald Newspaper.

