How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Despite Social Distancing

I ADORE Valentine’s Day.

I think I always have.

Truthfully, I was married when I was 12 (big exaggeration) and have never really associated the holiday with broken hearts and scorned love.

The closest I ever got was in middle school. One of the student organizations held a fundraiser every Valentine’s Day. You could purchase a carnation for a dollar to give to a sweetheart, etc. The members of the fundraiser would deliver the carnations on the day to all the recipients.

While I publicly scorned the idea of receiving flowers from one of the pimply boys in my class, I secretly dreamed of being singled out by a secret admirer.

It never happened.

Tragic, I know.

One of the concerns I have heard from parents who are considering homeschooling is the FOMO.

Fear of Missing Out.

Missing out on the ball games. School dances. School parties. Socialization.

Ironically, the Fear of Missing Out is not just for potential homeschool parents these days. With public schools meeting virtually or intermittently, there are many traditions that are just not taking place.

If you are one of those who worry that your children’s childhood memories will be filled with masked gatherings and virtual school parties, let me share with you my homeschoolers’ secret.

You can make a cherished memory in any circumstance. Those memories might not mirror your own experiences of class Valentine’s Day parties, and dollar carnations can certainly be replicated and made even better at home.

Celebrate anyway. Here are a few ideas.

Create your meal plan around the day. Heart shaped biscuits. Pink pancakes. We always purchased a heart shaped pizza from Papa Murphy’s. Or you could fancy it up with a homemade gourmet meal and a prettily set table.

Have your kiddos decorate a Valentine’s box. Throughout the day or week, sneak valentines in each other’s boxes. You can even have a Valentine’s box contest.

Plan an afternoon tea, complete with heart-shaped cookies and a poetry book. Use the lace and the fancy tea cups.

Create valentines for neighbors. Everyone needs a little love note right now.

Create a playlist of love songs fit for all ages. You can even hold your own “Valentine’s Day” dance. I personally would welcome any excuse to wear a tiara and some sparkly shoes right now. Some fizzy punch and a few twinkle lights would also be a whole lot of fun.

Plan your own class party with snacks, a few fun games, and a photo booth. The web is filled with print and play games or games that can be played inside with little to no prep work. Print off your own photo booth props and set up an area in your home that can be decorated just for picture taking.

One year we exchanged valentines via snail mail. Gather some addresses and start creating. This is also a good way to learn about how to address an envelope.

Don’t let FOMO bring you down. These are just a few ideas to get you thinking. We can do this!

Rebekah Teague is the homeschooling mama to one busy and beautiful boy. She is married to The Muffin who is a pastor and a really great guy. In her spare time she can be found with a book and a cup of tea. She blogs at There Will Be A $5 Charge For Whining.