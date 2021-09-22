Homeschool Science Tools for All Ages

Are you looking for homeschool science tools while on a budget? Here you will find an incredible list of free and inexpensive tools and resources that you can use in your homeschool, regardless of the ages of your children. Most of these tools can be used together as a family while some can be used for specific grades if you need to meet certain state requirements. Check out the list below if you want to surprise your kids with new and exciting activities in your homeschool this year!

Scratch Sign up for the largest free coding community for kids! Provided free of charge by MIT, this coding program will give your children the opportunity to imagine, program, and share their creations with others.

Freesciencelessons.co.uk focuses on chemistry and biology if you are looking for free resources for high school students. These video-based lessons are completely free. They also have downloadable and printed workbooks available for a small fee but these resources are optional.

National Geographic Kids has a wide variety of videos, games, and informational resources completely free. If your child is working on an animal report or just looking for fun facts, this is the perfect place to go.

Farmer’s Almanac for Kids With over forty stories and activities for kids, this site will keep kids entertained and educated for hours. Search resources alphabetically or stop by each day to see your daily weather forecast and which phase that the moon is in.

SchoolhouseTeachers.com For under $25 a month, sign up for an ultimate membership and receive access to dozens of science courses in addition to other classes in a variety of disciplines. From Animal Science for younger learners to Chemistry, Physics, and Marine Biology, you will find courses for kids of all ages.

Nature Explorer Microscope Purchase a microscope for your homeschool for under $20! Magnify objects forty times their natural size for less than twenty dollars with this handy and affordable homeschool science tool.

NASA Kids Space Place Explore space and earth with printable and online resources. Learn how a GPS works, make a fan of the earth’s layers, or be a space volcano explorer as you get lost in the engaging activities found on this site.

Sick Science! If you are familiar with Steve Spangler then you know about the high-paced, energized excitement that he brings to the science world. SICK Science is a collection of 250 easy science experiments for kids easily done at home.

Frontiers for Young Minds Do you have a young scientist in the home that thrives on the newest and latest science discoveries? Your child can join a team of young scientists who review professionally-written articles by real scientists. Young reviewers are needed to help make the articles kid-friendly and easy to understand.

Crystals Kit This inexpensive kit includes nine natural crystals and three dolomite rocks for growing your own crystal garden. Educational guide and magnifier are also included.

PeriodicVideos.com Learning about the Periodic Table does not need to be a bore! This site has a video for many of the elements so your child can have a visual understanding of the elements that make up our universe.

PhysicsQuest Do you have a middle schooler in the home? Homeschooled sixth through ninth grade students may receive a free physics activity box shipped to their home. Comic books combined with hands-on activities are sent to students to spark their interest in physics.

Freesciencelessons.co.uk focuses on chemistry and biology if you are looking for free resources for high school students. These video-based lessons are completely free. They also have downloadable and printed workbooks available for a small fee but these resources are optional.

Free Science Posters Check out this comprehensive list of free printable science posters. From the water cycle to chemistry, you will find a wide range of posters to choose from.