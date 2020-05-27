Hiking and Homemade Granola - Grab a Snack for the Trail!

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

April was sure filled with showers of rain, which means May will be bountiful with blooms, buds, and new life all around.

May is the perfect time to start planning family hikes and outings to local, state, or national parks. My family is blessed to live in an area where hiking trails and parks are all around. Planning and taking hikes starting in May provide the opportunity to see many different species of foliage blooming throughout the season, along with the awakening of all the spring blooms.

If your kiddos are anything like mine, anytime you go anywhere, especially if they will be burning some energy and calories, they will need a snack. My kiddos love making homemade trail mix; it’s simple and you can use what’s already in your snack cupboards.

To jazz up their homemade trail mix, making homemade granola is a fun way. Not only do they love it, but they can also help make it and pick what goes in it.

Let’s make some homemade granola…

Supplies:

Baking sheet tray

Two mixing bowls

Mixing spoon or spatula

Measuring cups and spoons

Non-stick spray or parchment paper

Ingredients:

6 cups of oats

¼ cup brown sugar

½ cup of oil (liquid of your choice)

⅓ of honey

2 teaspoons of vanilla

Optional Ingredients:

Chopped nuts

Sunflower or pumpkin seeds

Dehydrated fruit, chopped (if big pieces)

Chocolate chips or chocolate candies

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Step 2: Spray or line pan with non-stick spray or parchment paper and set aside.

Step 3: Mix oats and brown sugar in mixing bowl; set aside.

Step 4: Mix oil, honey, and vanilla in a separate mixing bowl.

Step 5: Pour liquid mixture over oat mixture.

Step 6: Stir together to coat oats evenly.

Step 7: Add-in any nuts or seeds and stir to incorporate.

Step 8: Spread mixture onto your prepared baking sheet.

Step 9: Place in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Step 10: Every 5 minutes gently stir granola to get an even bake. Bake till golden brown.

Step 11: Remove from oven and let cool.

Step 12: Once cool, break granola into chunks (to your liking).

Step 13: Add in any additional ingredients (fruit, chocolate chips, or your favorite add-ins).

Step 14: Store in airtight container for up to three weeks. (We like to use mason jars or small jars so each kiddo can have their own.)

Step 15: Head out on your hiking adventure and enjoy your granola trail mix (or whenever you choose to have a homemade healthy snack).

Level up on your hiking adventure by creating or printing off a nature hike scavenger hunt, or stop by the park office and talk to the rangers. They are a wealth of knowledge and love educating the kiddos. Many parks offer programs during peak season for free or low cost, plus the many trails to explore.

Happy hiking and snacking! And don’t forget to take a trash bag along (even a small shopping bag) to collect everyone’s trash or if you see any along your hike.

Abi (a little bit crazy) Frazee, is a sort of newish, homeschooling momma with three little crazy Frazees. Abi, her husband, Justin & kiddos reside in the mountains of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and enjoy spontaneous field trips. Abi has a BA in Early Childhood Education, a MS in Special Education, and is a Certified Labor Doula; she uses her education, with past and present experiences to cultivate a love of learning & sharing. Love, Learn, Have Faith, Smile (& drink coffee!)