Hey Mama Monday: You Are Beautiful, Mama - Gena Suarez

Hey Mama,

How come you keep muttering under your breath again? What’s “Epic Mama Fail” you have been whispering? Perish the thought. Get rid of it.

Yeah, we all blow it. There are days we act really dumb, and times we wish we could rewind the clock backwards (20 years?). Kicking ourselves when we’re already down isn’t the answer, though.

Do you kick your 2 year old when he falls down? Do you hammer down your 8 year old when she makes a mistake? Do you hate on your teen when he blows it?

How come you treat your own failures worse than you would a dog?

Daughter of the King: Stop forgetting who you are in Christ. No, you are not perfect. No, you don’t cross every T or meticulously dot every I. But you are His. And He has called you to this great task of loving and caring for your beautiful family. So take joy in that, Mama.

Your kids are watching, btw. Surely you want them to carry on happily when they mess up as grown ups, right? Or should we teach them by example that really they should kick themselves at every small failure? They should tear themselves up and mutter, “Epic Mama fail” every day.

No. We would never hope for such a thing. We would hope they could go a little easier on themselves than that.

You too, Beautiful Mama. You have value, too.