Hey Mama Monday: Trials and Difficulties Will Be Followed by Rewards

Hey, Mama, your brow is furrowed again. I look at you and see the worry lines, and I want to reach out and smooth them away. I’m sorry about this season of life you are going through; I know it’s just HARD right now. But God is working here; He is building character in all of us.

Remember what God’s word teaches about joy and how trials actually bring it about: “Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” – James 1:2-4.

So the trial is difficult right now. And it’s sad. It’s not even just hard or an unemotional challenge; it’s actually grievous. The heart in the shoes kind of grief. But He knows. And He won’t forget you are leaning on HIM as you go through this. Refinement. That is you right now, Mama. You are enduring much, and your reward is that you will be complete, lacking in nothing! He wins! You win!

Others, too, throughout the centuries have faced terrible difficulties—far worse than this one actually; we’re not alone. And this lifetime is a blink of an eye compared to our real life, the true adventure of eternity. Now THAT is real life. And it is coming for those who love and obey our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ. (He said, “If you love Me, you will obey Me.”)

So, Mama, worry robs you of energy—energy you could spend on your hubby and kids tonight, OK? Shrug it off; you are not available for that right now. You are free, God has everything under control, and you are going to be just fine. Trust His heart. Your Father is with you.

“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows; it empties today of its strength.” —Corrie ten Boom

You’re strong, Mama. Through Christ you can do all things. He is the Author of strength. And today, His hand is on your head. Love, – Gena