Hey Mama Monday: Today’s Frenzy Will Be Rewarded Tomorrow

Hey Mama,

Right now it’s a frenzy. Feed them, house them, school them, disciple them. Clean, cook, answer calls, pay bills, show up, be available, clean up the crises. And there are plenty of those these days.

Fast forward 10-20 years: You’re not young. But you have grandkids. Your children are still your life. But those grands are your joy. Sometimes your kids help you with big stuff. The projects they complete on your behalf, you never thought you’d see the day. Him? He’s a hyper monkey. All he understands is Legos. Or…he used to be that way. Her? She used to be glued to the mirror; now she’s glued to her family.

Yet…fast forward a couple two or three more decades: Your pretty new kitchen counters – your son did those. That meal you had last night – your daughter in law lovingly made and served it. The shawl about your shoulders – your beloved daughter keeps it on you nice and comfy. The countless drawings plastered on your fridge – yeah, you have a lot of grandkids. But hey Mama, that’s partly your doing. You led a life with a very high value placed on family. You invested. Unabashedly you served. Carefully, you kept them by your side, lovingly training them up as God instructs. Children were your life; your family came first. Didn’t you think those values would get passed along? Didn’t you think your kids were watching?

Well, they were. And you are going to look around one day and see the fruit, in full bloom, all around you. They were watching. They’re watching now.

Today – Mama, keep cooking. Your kids love your food. And they love your smile. They love your hands. They don’t always recognize it, but they even love your correction and instruction towards them. Someday they’ll tell you. Someday you’ll see it more clearly. Eyes on Christ. Keep walking, keep doing. May they rise up and call you blessed.

You ARE blessed. And His hand is on your head today.