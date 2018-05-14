Hey Mama Monday: Time to Lighten Your Workload

Hey Mama,

You have too much on your plate. That’s why all this chaos continues. Good news is you are in control to make some smart changes. Get with the hubby and kids – remove some of this extra stuff and lighten your load. Most of the time, we take on more than we can chew – but we can fix that right now (and going forward). Who needs all this frustration? You can do a few things really well, or you can attempt triple the load and do it all halfway. Plus you’re going to be stressed out. Remember what Galatians shows us, 5:22-23: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” So see, Mama? We can enjoy that peace again in our homes; go back to the basics. You may have to say “no” a little more often, even if it’s awkward. Sometimes “no” can be very freeing. Try it sometime. You’re just one mama, so commit to the work and responsibilities of ONE mama, not three. Clear that plate.

Meanwhile, look around. You’re surrounded by blessings. Hearts you are privileged to mold. Cheeks you are honored to kiss. Eyes that light up when you take interest in what lit the fire behind them. Sometimes we only see the rut, the pits, but the reason for that might be because we’ve taken on far too much. Set out to complete what you’re called to do. This is just a chapter, a season of life. When your kids are older (or even grown), you’ll have more time to busy yourself with more outside responsibilities. Be patient. Your time is for your children right now; there is much to be done there. Stay focused. Your Father has called you, given you His perfect path, one you have been faithful to walk. Perfectly? Who can do that? Keep walking, keep striving to be like Him, Mama. Know that you are not alone. His hand is on your head today.