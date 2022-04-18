Hey Mama Monday: Say “Yes!” More Often to Games, Mama!

Hey Mama,

We often think that games are keeping us from the real stuff of academics, but often, games are what make it stick. So say, “Yes!” more often to games! Games are wonderful teaching tools.

I once heard a homeschool graduate speak about his education. What he remembered most fondly were those times his mom played games with him, the times they put together puzzles on rainy days, or learned lessons outside. These are what memories are made of—so we need to make it intentional to play with our kids. You may need to schedule some fun game time into your routine for the young ones and a game night for your teens and their friends, too.

Besides board games that are available, there are multitudes of free computer learning games online; however, be careful to guard the content and the time the children play. In our back issues, you will find articles with fun, educational game ideas, such as this one.

And don’t forget, you can have fun learning God’s Word, too. Make it a game to memorize Scripture as you push them in the swing, as you sit down together for a tea party, as you throw a softball, or with Scripture songs playing in the background.

One year, we learned twenty verses, and at the end of that time, we rewarded ourselves with a mini-vacation together. Wouldn’t you love to know your children have become wiser than you, and that you would someday be able to hear them say:

“O how love I thy law! It is my meditation all the day. Thou through thy commandments hast made me wiser than mine enemies: for they are ever with me. I have more understanding than all my teachers: for thy testimonies are my meditation” Psalm 119:97-99.

Smile! Hug! Play! And keep them Home Where They Belong!

~Deborah

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extraordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness, and homeschooling in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3-4).

Let’s Play! 7 Great Reasons to Add Games to Your Elementary Homeschool Program by Teresa Evans

Fun & Games: Unleashing the Power of Play by Patrick Lysaght