Hey Mama Monday: Pray for Me, Mama - Deborah Wuehler

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

“Pray for Me!”

I have asked so many people over the years to pray for me. I have had prayer partners that have prayed for me daily. I have created lists and emails and texts saying “Pray for me!” Seasons of life change, and sometimes I have no one to pray for me.

There have also been times where the need was so great or so private or I knew that no one on earth could understand my feelings, that I had no one to ask for prayer. Instead of suffering alone, it is in those moments that I remember that Jesus Himself prays for me. He lives to pray for me! Look at this:

“Therefore, He is able also to save forever those who draw near to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them” (Hebrews 7:25).

Have you ever stopped to think about the truth that Jesus is interceding for you? As we ask others to lift up our requests or even if we keep our requests silent, let’s remember there is One who is at the throne of His Father praying for us with all wisdom and power. He has an eternal viewpoint concerning the situation that our earthly understanding may not afford. He understands our internal weaknesses, He sees our frailty, He knows our pain and suffering. He knows how to pray for us even when we don’t have a clue.

The fact that He suffers with you is a privileged thought. An intimate place. There is a place of deep fellowship with Him in suffering that you can’t find anywhere else. Get to know Him there. He is praying for you!

Jesus lives to make intercession for us—what a glorious thought! Next time you start to ask others to pray for you, ask Him first. He is ready and willing.

Teach those children this same thing. They have a Savior who prays for them! Take them to Him often as you keep them Home Where They Belong.

~ Deborah

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).