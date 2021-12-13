Hey Mama Monday: Pause. Adore Him this Christmas, Mama

Hey Mama,

Twelve days until Christmas? Is it possible to slow that down a bit? I wish it were. But the count goes on, and I must fit everything in. This season can be stressful as it adds to our already full lives, but it sure helps if I would remain in a spirit of celebration in all I do and prepare—not an earthly happiness but an eternal joy, knowing I am celebrating the love of my life: my Savior, Jesus Christ. (Here are Twelve Names of Christ with activities to do with the children for the next twelve days.)

Instead of celebrating the celebration, I need to slow down enough to focus on celebrating Christ, the Messiah. And if I need some reasons to help me celebrate, here are Seven Reasons to Celebrate Even if You Don’t Feel like It.

If my heart is stressed, it is a reminder to me to consciously declutter the junk in there and have my “heart prepare Him room.” Celebrating starts with allowing Him in. He stands at the door and knocks. He wants to be with us. Throughout the Scriptures, you will hear this plea repeated, “Come to Me.” So, before we sing “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful,” we need to actually come to the Faithful One and “adore Him, Christ the Lord.”

Adoration takes pause. But the pause reminds us Who we are adoring in this season. We need to pause what we are doing throughout the day and come to Him to offer our adoration. Even if you remain busy on the outside, at least your heart will be in the right place, and your spirit will be slowed down enough to focus on the eternal. The red flag of stress should be the signal to bend the knee in worship and adoration.

Make this week be a true heart celebration of the One who set us free from sin and death. Pause, and turn your focus from the Christmas tree to the tree of Calvary. Believe it or not, you will find more hope in the latter than the former. And in this stressful time, you will meet the Prince of Peace. True peace can be yours even today. You can put the government of your life on His shoulders. He’d love to take that from you. He came to bring, “Peace on earth and goodwill to men” . . . and especially to you . . . today.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6).

Pausing to adore Him with you,

~Deborah

