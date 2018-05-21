Hey Mama Monday: He Will Never Leave You nor Forsake You

Hey Mama,

Difficult trials. You’re no stranger to them. I know it is TIRING, Mama, and it can get monotonous and very dark at times. Will this ever end? Where is justice, where is light? I too have gone through some dark times. And when my heart and spirit are low, I can only think of One to run to, the One who holds the key to my salvation. The One who loves my heart and holds my head in His hands. The One who will never leave or forsake me. Especially during my lowest points.

Mama, you are tirelessly doing the same things today that you did yesterday and the day before. Diligently you serve, and you do it without expectation of fanfare or praise. But Mama, your great God notices it all. And believe it or not, as you faithfully walk this road, your day is coming. Proverbs 31 says that your children will rise up and call you blessed. They are watching you, and while you are not perfect—nor do you claim to be—God is working on their hearts, too. Those kids see your loving hands (hands that will never leave them), and this they cannot deny later. Right now, they are little monkeys who are so clueless about what is around them. But that’s OK. Ultimately, it is the Lord who will show them anyway. You are called to just walk with them, speak the truth plainly, LOVE THEM, and teach them God’s word so they have those seeds planted for later. God is the Waterer. The Harvester. And He waters you, too, Mama. Even now, He is working good in you, and as you stay in His word and remain faithful, your Father will continue to show you more about His higher ways. His love is so deep. It never fails.

I love pointing other Mamas to the Lord and encouraging you all because you are carrying the next generation. You are in the trenches, day after day, serving your family and ultimately serving the Lord. Endure, Mama. Onward and upward. May your joy overflow your cup to the point of spilling out onto all who are around you. May your blessings from His hand astonish you. His hand is – as always – on your head today.