Hey Mama Monday: Mama, You Can Create a Homeschool Schedule

Hey Mama,

How you write your schedule has to fit YOUR life and your family. I can give you all the ideas in the world, but if something doesn’t work for you, it’s not going to work for your family. If this area is a struggle for you, the first thing you need to do is pray about it and ask the Lord to guide you to a solution! Work together with the Lord and your family to find a way to write out a schedule that’s family-friendly. And don’t forget to leave some wiggle room for rabbit trails! Sometimes the best learning comes from those unplanned, unscheduled adventures. Here’s some encouragement . . .

I heard you were struggling again. I think part of the problem is that you keep forgetting how big He is, how in control He is of the situation, and how He’s using it right now for your good. He loves you. He’s going to grow you.

You keep thinking He has forgotten you. You continue to fall back on your human understanding, that you are “going this trial” alone, that you are a failure, that because you fail, He has lost interest in you, that His patience has come to an end since surely He is tired of you.

No, it’s not over. And He never tires of His saints. In fact, He is constantly watching you, caring for you, loving you, Mama, and His compassion knows no end. His patience doesn’t expire. His kindness has no boundaries. There is no limit to His goodness. Who can even grasp it? No man can discern . . . measure the love He feels for you. His very heart holds it.

The trial is deep, yes, but His love for you is far wider, far deeper . . . I wish you could understand it. I wish I could understand it.

“Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh; is anything too difficult for Me?” – Jeremiah 32:27

“. . . so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; and that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God.” – Ephesians 3:17-19

Who can comprehend this love, Mama? Surely it is bigger than you and me. This present trial is a mere worm next to our great God and Savior, Jesus. Do you still think your troubles are too big to surmount? Is anything too difficult for Him? I think you know the answer; you believe His word. Know it so you can live it. And peace comes in the morning.

gena