Hey Mama Monday: Mama, What Does Homeschooling Mean to You?

What does homeschooling mean to you? Are you doing it because it’s a current popular trend or just convenient? Maybe you travel a lot or your kids have special needs? Is it just a means to an end? Were your children being bullied in public school and you thought this would be the solution? So maybe it’s just temporary. Or perhaps you were homeschooled yourself and it’s simply a way of life or all you know.

But what if things change? What if you no longer travel or your kids start asking to enroll at the local government school? What if they want to see what classrooms look like, make different friends, and experience a daily couple of rides on that big, long yellow bus? What, then?

Right now you are homeschooling or getting ready to start. The reason why you bought this book is because you want to be prepared and encouraged in your homeschooling journey. But Mama, think hard about the reasons behind the surface-level why homeschool.

If you are in Christ, if you love the Lord, then you love His Word. You cherish and follow His instructions. You also recognize that He has a plan for your life, and the lives of your children, too. He directs your path, placing your feet firmly and securely in His will. Simply walk in His love. You don’t have to be confused or second-guess yourself—not if you are in the Lord, pursuing His plans for you, daily. You can walk confidently, knowing you have made the right decision to keep your children at home where they can be instructed without distraction, without ridicule or scoffing.

This life is so short! It’s full of trials and testings. May we be found faithful, not double-minded, but with razor-sharp focus, while we walk this journey. We disciple our children full-time because we are absolutely directed by God to do so—and not just after school or on weekends, hoping we are making a difference.

It’s all day, every day; in the morning, at lunch time, during dinner, and before they go to sleep. Teach them Christ. Model truth. Stand firm in your resolve to obey God’s call to keep them home where they belong. This tender season is fleeting. One day you will look back, and I pray you will be filled with joy at the remembrance of it all.

You obeyed the Lord. You followed His Word. You were faithful.

As for today, His hand is on your head, as always.

“And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.” —Deuteronomy 6:6-7