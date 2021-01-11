Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Stand Firm in Your Decision to Homeschool

Share this post: Pinterest LinkedIn Pocket Email

If you are like me, you are often tempted to scream, “I can’t do this another year!” And, you would probably be right that you cannot do this. At least, not without help. Homeschooling along with just living life is often overwhelming, and unless you have something strong to stand on, you will easily fall in your homeschooling decision.

I believe the life and the power and the help you desperately need to keep going is found in knowing why you believe what you believe about home education. Knowing this will get you through the hardest trials and deepest seas of turbulent life as you educate your children for the few short years you are blessed to do so.

What you stand upon as a family should encompass all your convictions, reasons, and Scriptures for raising up sons and daughters for God. What does this look like, and how do you begin putting this together? Begin by brainstorming why you are homeschooling.

Questions to ask:

Why are we homeschooling?

What is our purpose for keeping our kids home?

What are our Biblical convictions, and what Scriptures do we stand on?

Have a meeting with your husband and children and write down the reasons you all come up with. Even the kids will have some great input! Type it all up and print it out and post it in your house, including the Scriptures. On the hard days, take a look at this, and you will be able to stand firm in your decision to homeschool.

I have known many homeschools that have collapsed when they have faced challenges of many kinds. But if your homeschool is built on the right foundations and you know what those are, then your homeschool will stand strong through any adversity.

Don’t know where to start? Here are just a few Scriptures you might consider:

2 Corinthians 6:14-18, Galatians 6:14, Colossians 2:8, Philippians 2:15-17, Jeremiah 10:2, 2 Peter 1:3-4, Proverbs 13:20, Isaiah 38:19, Ephesians 6:4, Psalm 78, Genesis 18:19, Psalm 127:1, Proverbs 1:7-8, Psalm 1, Deuteronomy 6:4-7

Do you need more help? Here is more encouragement for standing firm in your homeschooling decision:

Stand strong in your convictions to keep those children Home Where They Belong! I am standing with you!

~Deborah

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).