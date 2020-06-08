Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Do I Need to Protect Myself?

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

“Do I Need to Protect Myself?”

Often, we ask ourselves this question when we have been hurt, have enemies, or are feeling particularly weak. Protecting our children is one thing, and that is our job. But protecting ourselves is really the job of our Father. He protects so we don’t have to.

Ever been terrified? Afraid of the outcome of some circumstance in your life? Maybe feeling the need of protection?

This verse of Scripture talks about our Protector this way:

“My goodness, and my fortress; my high tower, and my deliverer; my shield, and He in whom I trust” (Ps. 144:2).

When people don’t think you are good enough: He is your Goodness.

Do you have an enemy trying to get to the core of who you are? Run to your Protector. He is your fortress and high tower.

Feeling stuck or powerless? He is your Deliverer.

Are others (or your own negative thoughts) attacking you? He is your Shield.

In all cases, He is the One in Whom we trust. Not ourselves, not others, not our own whispers of failure. He is trustworthy. You can lean hard on Him and find protection.

David was terrified when he wrote that verse above. Enemies surrounded him. Where could he turn? He turned to the only One who could protect, deliver, and keep him.

When our goodness is questioned, when we need a hiding place, when we need a higher perspective, when we need to be delivered, when we need a shield or a defense, when we need to be able to trust something or someone—to whom do we turn? When we need deliverance from enemies within and without, we must turn to the God of David. To “turn” means to face another direction. Turn around and face Him, and you will find peace and safety and protection.

We can say as Simon Peter said, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life” (John 6:68). Let’s teach our children the same as we keep them Home Where They Belong.

~ Deborah

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).