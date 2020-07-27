Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Let's Grow a Garden! - Deborah Wuehler

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

I kill nearly every plant that comes into my house. In keeping with that gift, I also let things die outside. But this time, my children took on the garden project themselves, and they are actually growing and producing some fruit. My kids loved the fact that I didn’t micro-manage everything but let them do it all themselves, and they love eating their little harvest.

Now, what about the garden of your home? Do you see any fruit in the hearts of your children? How about you? Are you all getting enough sun and water from the Word of God and the presence of God?

Today’s seeds, today’s watering, today’s nutrients hold the key to the fruit that will be produced in all our tomorrows!

When the children are young, it can look like slim fruit on those little plants. As they mature, we see character traits that need work. As they enter their teens, we sometimes see turbulent winds and rain, and then as they mature into adults, we begin to see the fruit that can be shared.

But lazy gardeners reap nothing. I have to be intentional today in caring for the plants that I desire to see fruit from later. If I don’t deliberately plan to soak them in the Word, it won’t happen, and I will lose for eternity those golden moments of opportunity.

“The sluggard will not plow by reason of the cold; therefore shall he beg in harvest, and have nothing.” Proverbs 20:4

How many times have I put more effort in making myself look good or my house look good or make sure that my children make me look good, but none of us have anything of substance to offer Jesus? Let’s ask the Sower to plant, water, and bear fruit in us that lasts, that the seeds of the Word of God would go deep and the cares of the world would not choke them out (Matthew 13:18). How many times has my own pitiful strength failed to produce anything? I can do nothing without Him.

I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing. (John 15:5)

Abide in Him and raise plants of righteousness; keep them Home Where They Belong.

~Deborah

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).