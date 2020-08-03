Hey Mama Monday: Mama, It’s Back to School Time

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Back to school? Is that what we are supposed to be doing? I am actually just starting to prepare for the next school year. Like me, maybe you find yourself not quite ready.

I have so much I want to do and share with my children. How will I fit it all in? I know I need to cry out to the Lord and ask him to wipe the worry off the chalkboard of my heart.

“I will cry unto God most high; unto God that performeth all things for me.” Psalm 57:2 (KJV)

God will perform all things for us. All things? Even homeschooling? Wow. And guess what? God wants to perform those things through us.

“For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.” Philippians 2:13 (KJV)

I know that if I seek His Kingdom first, everything else will fall into place. This is why I desperately need Him. I need to get back to first things first and then the rest will come into order.

We need to pull our hearts back in line so that we not only honor God with our mouths but also in daily reality with our lives and homeschools as well.

“Wherefore the Lord said, Forasmuch as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honour me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men . . . ” Isaiah 29:13 (KJV)

What should be our priority? When Jesus questioned Peter about his love for Him, he told Peter three important things: love me, keep My commandments, and feed My sheep. How hard can that be? So, my overarching goals for this year: keep my focus on loving God, obeying Him, and feeding these sheep that are blessed to be Home Where They Belong.

Remember: Teach the fear of the Lord, not just the precepts of men!

~Deborah

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).