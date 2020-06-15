Hey Mama Monday: Mama, I Don't Get It - Deborah Wuehler

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

“I Don’t Get It!”

Have you felt unprepared and unqualified to teach? Do you lack knowledge? It is actually easy to find the knowledge you need either through teacher’s manuals, internet searches, libraries, or your own research.

But maybe there are those days where you just don’t understand the big picture, you feel like you are always reacting wrongly to situations instead of responding properly, or you don’t understand why your child is acting the way they are. Our soul can get weary! This is when you need wisdom and insight instead of just knowledge. Where do we get that?

Let’s look at this verse together:

“The law of the Lord is perfect, restoring the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple. The precepts of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes” (Psalm 19:7-9).

There it is! The Word of God will restore your weary soul and bring you wisdom!

His Word will cause your heart to rejoice and even enlighten you! The Word of God is sufficient for all of life. It is more than adequate, more than enough, and all that we need for daily living! If this is true (and it is), then why are we so resistant to reading it daily? Perhaps those procrastinating thoughts are not your own but come from the enemy of your soul who does not want to see you thrive.

Do not put off reading for tomorrow what you desperately need for your life today. Be the example to your children of where to go when you are in need. They will desire what you desire when they see the difference it makes in your life and actions.

Take them with you to their Source of wisdom for life as you keep them Home Where They Belong.

~ Deborah