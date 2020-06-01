Hey Mama Monday: Mama, I Can't Do This! - Deborah Wuehler

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

“I Can’t Do This!”

Ever heard yourself say that? For me, sometimes it is more than once a day! And guess what? That is the best place to be. When you find yourself there, cry out to the Lord like the Psalmist:

“I will cry unto God most high; unto God that performs all things for me” (Psalm 57:2).

Did you get that?! God performs all things for us! No person on this earth can do that. Not our spouses or closest friends. Not our parents or our children. He performs it all.

So, why do we cry out to everyone else to help us perform all these things God has called us to do? Why do we bicker and complain to everyone who will listen when things don’t go our way or people don’t cooperate? God is the one Who called us, and God will not only equip us but will give us His grace to complete every task.

Who do we cry to? Who can do what needs to be done in us? Who can help us? Only the God that performs all things for us!

What we do of ourselves may only become wood, hay, and stubble, ready for the fire. But what He performs in us remains through the fires of life and shows forth the jewels of His glory.

1 Corinthians 3:11-14 says:

“For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ. Now if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble; Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is.”

The next time you cry out “I can’t do this!” cry out to God. He will hear, and He will do what only He can do. Let Him perform all things for you this week and look for the glory of God to be revealed in your life and in your children.

“Frail children of dust, and feeble as frail,

In Thee do we trust, nor find Thee to fail;

Thy mercies how tender, how firm to the end,

Our Maker, Defender, Redeemer, and Friend.”

(From “O Worship the King” by Robert Grant 1779-1838)

Give your schooling, your children, your marriage, your future, and today’s agenda to your Good Father. Then listen to what He says is important to do right now as you keep them Home Where They Belong.

~ Deborah

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).