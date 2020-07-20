Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Homeschool Year-round Pros and Cons

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Sometimes homeschooling slips into summer because life got in the way of hitting the books. Other times, it’s a deliberate decision to keep those kids from forgetting key information or keeping the momentum with newly learned skills. The most important thing when considering your homeschool calendar is to pray about it and get your husband’s advice. Here’s some more advice about keeping your eyes on Jesus and letting Him direct everything you do . . .

Hey Mama, just wanted to pop in and help you put your eyes on Jesus. He is still on the throne. While the world has gone mad, He is the same, unmovable, unshakable. He is our great and holy God and Savior, Jesus Christ.

We get so caught up in the details of our current problems, but God has already worked out EVERY last detail. Do you think your problems surprise Him? If we’ve already given the problem over to Him, it’s in His hands so why do we keep going back and snatching it back out? By fussing over our issues, do they go away? By allowing ourselves to become completely engulfed in the trials of our lives, not even able to breathe, do we glorify God?

The problems are there. That’s right. The trial continues. Yes, it does. But say this today with me: Lord, I don’t know what to do, but my eyes are on YOU.

Glorify Him today, Mama. Set your eyes on Christ, your Redeemer. He lives. He is not asleep. He misses nothing. He sees it all, and He will un-weave this web. I promise you He will fix it. Rise up and go about your day, knowing that if you are in Him, you will not be shaken.

I have set the Lord continually before me; Because He is at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Psalm 16:8 (NASB)

Mama, embrace this day, love on your children, respect and cling to your hubby, obey the Lord in all things, and just . . . walk. He promises to do the rest. Set your eyes continually on Him. You will not be shaken.

~gena