Hey Mama Monday: Mama, His Mercies Are New Every Day

Hey Mama,

I don’t know about you, but I can always use friends who help me bear the weight of homeschooling and mothering, and sometimes those friends are all that are keeping me in an upright position. (Grin)

Just stopping by to remind you to pray tonight. Not that I’d expect you to forget; after all, you are very faithful. But as you drift off to sleep, set your sights on the throne room. The Lord has called you to this important mission called “your children” – He gave them to you for just a short time, and I know you appreciate the gift – of course you do! However, you (and I) also grow weary at times, but do you wanna know what’s really encouraging about that? He says He “knows our frame.” Check this out:

“For He Himself knows our frame; He is mindful that we are but dust.” – Psalm 103:14

In other words, He is not some far off entity just watching us, waiting for us to fail (again). No, His yoke is light and He loves you and me even more tenderly than we love our own child(ren). He knows what we’re made up of (dust!) and He is intimately acquainted with our very frame; He is mindful and cares deeply when we stumble, AND He emphasizes with how we feel when we do stumble. Mama, that should comfort you! Call out to Him, “Lord, don’t forget my frame,” when you are struggling or when fears grip your heart again. Or even better, this: “Thank You, oh Lord, that You know my frame; help me to remember that You do!” Lean on Him. He’s got this. He’s got YOU, because you have believed on His word and you strive to follow Him. You pick up your cross daily and cling to Him alone. Forsaking the world, you seek the things from above, loving your neighbor as yourself. Turning away from what is evil. Loving the Lord your God with all your heart, soul and mind. Jesus Christ is your LORD and SAVIOR. And in all honesty, He sees what’s going on before you even call out to Him because His hand is already resting lovingly on your head (just like you cradle your child’s head when he/she needs you). The Lord won’t let go. Not ever. If you are His, He is yours.

Just know this to sum it up: He doesn’t ever forget your fragile side, your humanity. He knows very well that you are flesh, blood and bone; He custom-made you for your joy and His glory. And He walks right beside you. Lockstep, as you follow Him.

So get up tomorrow and walk again, recognizing that your heart belongs to Him and that you are LOVED DEEPLY. You are pouring LIFE into these children, and doing a good job! Your Father has fashioned your very frame for walking this road, and you’re going to make it, Mama. He’s fashioned those hard-headed kids of yours, too. Stop looking at today and all its troubles, and “fast forward” yourself to ten, twenty years from now. A new day is coming. “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her…” – Proverbs 31:28

His mercies are new every morning. Today, keep walking faithfully. Tonight, drift off to sleep with your thoughts on the One who loves you. Peace and much love to you. ~Gena