Hey Mama Monday: Mama, God Loves You - Gena Suarez

Hey Mama,



When it’s all falling apart around you, stop and be still. Just stop for a moment and re-group, reset the button. You’re allowed to do that. No one is standing over you with a whip (except yourself).

Knock that off, OK?



What will your advice be to your daughter or daughter-in-law ten years from now when she calls you in tears and says she is overwhelmed? That she’s a big huge failure?



Will you tell her to snap out of it, get a hold of herself and work faster and work harder, instead of whining?



Will you tell her how disappointed you are in her . . . that your grandkids deserve better, that your suspicions are confirmed: she truly is good for nothing after all?



Or will you verbally, tenderly do what I know you will do? I believe you will kindly laugh softly and tell her you have been there/done that a million times and that you understand . . . because years and years ago you had little ones, too, and felt the same way at times. I believe you will tell her that she is the best mother on the planet for your grandkids, that she’s only human, that she is doing her level best to love her family and serve them well and doing a splendid job by your estimation! Of course you will, Mama. Because that’s how you are—an encourager.



You are so good at speaking truth into the lives of others. So why are you nailing yourself again over minor issues? You’re an encourager now, and you’ll be the same way nine, ten, twenty years from now.



The only difference is that you will be in a unique position, having walked similar paths. Your daughter doesn’t have to resort to discouragement over her failures/progress/housekeeping/whatever. You can show her a better way. God’s way.



He has no whip over her head. He offers her the same grace, compassion, patience, and genuine love that He’s holding out to you right this minute. So take it. Could you just take it?



Recognize this life for what it is. It’s full of chores, but it’s NOT a chore itself. It’s a precious gift, so view it that way. And later, you can tell your daughter the same thing you finally learned about a life lived with confidence instead of hurried stress and constant frustration with yourself. Tell her how God’s got her on the path He placed her on, and that He is doing a work, fulfilling His plan, and to be careful not to rush that plan, but to ride with it, smile, relax, enjoy this time with her sweet children because time flies SO fast . . . that before she knows it, her kids will be grown. Why waste this chapter of life? LIVE, Daughter of the King. Fail sometimes. But then get back up and LIVE.



Guess what happens next? Decades later, she tells your future granddaughter the same thing.



Your great God and Savior loves you. Pass it on. But first, accept it yourself, Mama. It’s truth and it is for you.



You are going to be an amazing grandma. Your daughter will remember how crazy it was from time to time but that you always got back up. Who will she call when it’s her turn to be a Mama? That’s a no-brainer. She will call her best friend. You.



“Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and YOU WILL FIND REST FOR YOUR SOULS. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light” Matthew 11:28-30, NASB.