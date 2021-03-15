Hey Mama Monday: Mama, Can I Teach Everything?

Can I teach everything? Just me? Definitely not. Not all at once, not every day, and definitely not all by myself.

A great blessing and relief in home education is that it can be a multi-faceted effort. Homeschool families have help from online classes, DVDs, math tutors, music teachers, sports coaches, Bible studies, co-ops, and support groups. Homeschool families have dads or grandpas or church friends who teach science and mechanics and yard work and carpentry. Homeschoolers have grandparents who teach sewing and cooking and coin collecting, and they have friends who teach writing and etiquette and dissection. Homeschoolers gather together and teach their own classes on history and geography and Christian worldview. And homeschoolers are the best at finding educational field trips!

You don’t have to teach everything yourself; reach out and find the help you need whether online or in your community.

Now, I must admit, that sometimes it feels like I have to take on this huge task all by myself and teach everything there is to teach. I feel like I am going to miss something, or my children are going to miss something. These feelings are just what we need to drive us to our Good Shepherd and Counselor who desires to lead us.

These are very comforting words in Matthew 11:28, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.” He not only knows what He wants us to teach our children, but He knows what He wants to teach us: to be like Him is to be learning to be meek and gentle and humble in heart. Take heart, when you feel low, you are close to your Savior who wants to lead forth in this eternal work. Give Him your heavy burden and take His rest.

No need to teach all by yourself; yoke up with Him and let Him do the work. Don’t feel prepared for what’s ahead? (I rarely do!) Don’t worry. He wants to teach you all things pertaining to life and godliness. And when you keep your mind centered on Him and His Word, He gives you perfect peace. So, we give Him our anxious thoughts, and He gives us His peace – amazing exchange!

“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee” Isaiah 26:3.

Praising God for the continued liberty to keep our kids Home Where They Belong!

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).