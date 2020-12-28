Hey Mama Monday: Learn from the Birds, Mama - Deborah Wuehler

Share this post: Pinterest LinkedIn Pocket Email

What will come our way in 2021? Will it be moving, illness, death, pregnancy—you name it—life will change this coming year. How do we prepare for the unknown? Are we ready for change? Usually, I am not. However, I have found that if I stay close to the Lord and live each day fully aware of His presence, He gives me strength for whatever comes.

We can learn this lesson from a sparrow who finds a house and a swallow who finds a nest, both at the altar of God.

“Yea, the sparrow hath found an house, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, even thine altars, O LORD of hosts, my King, and my God” (Psalm 84:3).

Like those birds, we would do well to stay near His altar in 2021 and do what we are created to do by raising our children there. We don’t need to fear the future when the God Who daily takes care of the sparrow takes care of us.

“Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment? Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them . . . your heavenly Father knows that ye have need of all these things. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:25-33).

Instead of fearing the future, I am learning to live each moment in light of eternity, to make the most of my todays knowing He is Faithful to handle my tomorrows. We can be filled with new confidence (instead of fear) as God will finish what He begins in us and our children.

“Be confident of this very thing: that He which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ” (Philippians 1:6).

He is faithful to lead us today and throughout 2021.

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).