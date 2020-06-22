Hey Mama Monday: I Can't See Jesus, Mama - Deborah Wuehler

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

“I Can’t See Jesus!”

Ever felt that way? I know I have. So many calling me, so much work to do, so many lessons to teach, so many babies to feed and raise. Some days I just wish I could have a moment and get a glimpse of Jesus. I know if I could just see Him, things would be different. I would be different. Just like Zacchaeus. His sole desire was to see this man Who was changing lives so he ran to Him. In our busyness, we need to get proactive and just run or even climb to a spot where we can see Jesus in all the chaos.

Let’s look at a bit of Luke 19:

And Jesus entered and passed through Jericho. And, behold, there was a man named Zacchaeus, which was the chief among the publicans, and he was rich. And he sought to see Jesus who he was; and could not for the press, because he was little of stature. And he ran before, and climbed up into a sycamore tree to see him: for he was to pass that way. And when Jesus came to the place, he looked up, and saw him, and said unto him, Zacchaeus, make haste, and come down; for today I must abide at thy house. And he made haste, and came down, and received him joyfully. And when they saw it, they all murmured, saying, That he was gone to be guest with a man that is a sinner. And Zacchaeus stood, and said unto the Lord; Behold, Lord, the half of my goods I give to the poor; and if I have taken anything from any man by false accusation, I restore him fourfold” (Luke 19:1-8).

To be like Zacchaeus is to run and then climb to a place that is out of the way of everyone else. It is to have a deep desire to just see Jesus. He will meet you there. He will change you. Do you want to change? He is right there inviting you to commune with Him and be changed.

When Zacchaeus was asked to dine with Jesus, he “received him joyfully.” When you can’t see Him in your day, receive Him joyfully and commune with Him in your heart.

This dining experience, this communion with the Savior, totally changed who Zacchaeus was from the inside out. He gave back “four times” more than what was required. After dining with the Lord, I have heard the Lord ask me to be like Zacchaeus—and keep giving out “four times” more than what is required of me in love, patience, joy, and kindness. Giving instead of taking. A heart that is looking to give all away instead of hoard or expect something from others. Not continuing to give past what is required because I must, but out of the pure joy of having been with Jesus and having been totally changed because of it.

Show your children where to run and how to climb to see their Lord and Savior as you keep them Home Where They Belong.

~ Deborah