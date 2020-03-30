Hey Mama Monday: Mama, He Has This Under Control!

Share this post: Pinterest Linkedin Pocket Email

Hey Mama,

Today will take care of itself. And we have a lot of say about the memories our kids are going to have of this particular day with us. TODAY. Will it be sad memories? Stressed-out memories? Furrowed-brow memories? A Mama who loved them but was always down?

Or . . . even in the midst of the trials and challenges, will those kids of yours remember a Mama who made the day special, even memorable just for them? Stop and focus on at least one of them right now; let them see those bright eyes grinning directly at them.

Grin more today. LAUGH. Erase the furrow. Cast your cares on the Lord because not only does He care for you, but none of the crazies in your life surprise Him one bit. He was with you yesterday. He knew about you (and your current issues) before the foundations of the earth! He is with you TODAY. He also has tomorrow’s problems covered. Completely.

And there will be more troubles in the future . . . this life is full of problems and nonsense. But have no fear, because just as He has taken care of you up until now, He’s not lost His commitment or faithfulness. He sees, He is concerned, and He has it in His hand (which is on your head, btw).

You. Will. Not. Be. Shaken.

Take it to heart. He is your life. You are His love.

So lift Him up.

Love,

Another Mama