Hey Mama Monday: Happiness and Joy are Just Around the Corner

Hey Mama,

Did you know that some of the sweetest days you will ever have, haven’t even happened yet? The time in your life you laughed so hard you could barely breathe—that day isn’t here just yet. And the way you look at your child the day they get married . . . you never felt such joy. That day will come.

So much is around the bend, around the corner, down the road. Happiness waits for you. Wild, hard to contain kind of joy is upon you. Laughter at what you never dreamed would happen, new, upcoming small feet and hands to hold, the rains that will pour down hard outside while you are snuggling with someone inside—those rains are not yet here. Those future snuggles have not yet come. But they will.

Don’t you know, God has good plans for you? He works ALL things out for good to those who love Him. And you love Him with all your heart. You read His word and obey His commands. You’re not perfect, but you strive to please Him. He is on your mind as you test yourself, as His word says. You model Christ to your children so they will endure, too. In the morning, the first One you think of is our Lord. At night as you fall asleep, your mind is filled with thankfulness for what He has done. You count your blessings. You appeal to the One who saves. Confidently you can approach Him because you know Him. The Lord your God will bless you, Mama. Your obedience to His word is not forgotten. He misses nothing. And He is the great Rewarder.

Beauty is rising, and tomorrow you will lay eyes on it. You will laugh freely; your heart will be light again. Your tears will be of jubilee. The best is coming. Bear up now because it’s just a season. Endure! According to His grat plan, He allows life to ebb and flow, trials to come and go, but there is a common thread through it all. A truth, an absolute, that He is God and on the throne no matter what happens. Nothing shakes Him. And you too will not be shaken. Never will you be shaken.

“Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you righteous ones; and shout for joy, all you who are upright in heart.” – Psalm 32:11

Your sweetest, most cherished memories you will ever experience probably have not yet even occurred. He has written your story, and it’s beautiful, Mama. Joy comes in the morning. Eyes on Christ. The One who redeemed you loves you, and you can trust His heart. His hand is on your head today. Love, -Gena