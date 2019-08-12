Hey Mama Monday: Does God Know Your Trial, Mama?

Do not worry. Do not be anxious. Lift up your eyes to the One who cares for you. Your Father knows what you need. He knows what your children need, too. He is not asleep. Please do not fret over that which you cannot control.

Your children are watching.

We may not know our future, Mama, but one thing is for sure: We know our past, and the Lord’s providential, open-handed, generous provision. There have been times in the past that seemed like outright miracles, where we have seen His hand move marvelously on our behalf. Do you remember? You marveled, then! Countless occasions He has provided. It may be time to begin keeping a journal about the Lord’s provision and His hand moving in your life. Write down your answered prayers. Pray over the ones still not resolved. Keep a record of God’s goodness. One day your children will read your testament to His kindness, and it will serve as a wonder they can take hold of and cherish. Their Mama believed. She lived out her faith, even when darkness was all around.

He’s the same God. Now, back then, and forever. Just as He worked out good on your behalf in the past, He has good plans for your future. Your prayers may not be answered immediately, or even exactly how you envision they should be. But again, that is where your faith walk begins and ends. HE knows best. And all things will work out because He is your Father, and He loves you, Mama, even more than a parent could love and care for his or her own child. That Father-God love is far deeper, wider, bigger, and uncontainable than you can imagine. So rich is His love for us . . .

So learn from this trial. Rest your hands. Straighten your furrowed brow. Breathe deeply and smile. Hold your children tightly to you. Stand back and watch the Lord do His work. Embrace with joy this short time of testing because it builds character and endurance. Your faith strengthens and hope builds as you wait upon the Lord.

He’s never left you. Remain close to Him. Read your Bible. Apply its words. Model Christ to your children. Patiently rest in His will. Right? Do all of these things the same way you will counsel your adult children to do, years from now, when they are dealing with life’s worries and trials. Cast your cares on the One who cares. Live it so you can speak it.

“Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” —Philippians 4:6-7

“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for hecareth for you.” —1 Peter 5:6-7