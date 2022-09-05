Fitting It All In, Mama

Hey Mama,





Fitting it all in can be a real challenge some days. Today, I had to take my younger kids to the McDonald’s Play Place so I could get some work done. But the most important thing that helps me get anything accomplished is standing on God’s promises and asking Him what I need to fit in each day.

Standing on the promises of Christ my King,

Through eternal ages let his praises ring;

Glory in the highest, I will shout and sing,

Standing on the promises of God.





Refrain:

Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of Christ my Savior;

Standing, standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God.



Standing on the promises that cannot fail,

When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail,

By the living Word of God I shall prevail,

Standing on the promises of God.

(Refrain)



Standing on the promises of Christ the Lord,

Bound to him eternally by love’s strong cord,

Overcoming daily with the Spirit’s sword,

Standing on the promises of God.

(Refrain)



Standing on the promises I cannot fall,

Listening every moment to the Spirit’s call,

Resting in my Savior as my all in all,

Standing on the promises of God.

(Refrain)

~ R. Kelso Carter

Remember …

You’re a Daughter of the King. Not an orphan. Not alone. Blessed and loved by the Father who invented fatherhood.



All can be falling apart around you. The world can take leave of its senses (not that it was ever wise). Life can cease to exist.



But God is on the throne always and forever. Nothing surprises Him, not even the enormous wall we are hitting our head up against today. He can toss those problems away with a mere glance of the eyes. He laughs in the face of adversity because He triumphs over it ALL. He wins. You win. Joy comes in the morning.



And His hand is still on your head, Mama.

~ gena