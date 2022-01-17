Hey Mama Monday: Embracing Our Special Children, Mama

Hey Mama,

Want to hear some encouraging news? You can teach your children at home successfully, even if they have special needs! So many can testify to that!

One of our children tested positively for Asperger’s. However, she passed the graduation requirements for our state at an earlier age than most “regular” kids. I know without a doubt that keeping her home was why she was successful. For her education, we had to only focus on what was important and required and then cut out everything else. After high school, she went on to obtain a certificate in equine massage. She then became a purchasing manager and now is a full-time pro-life missionary. Life is not as cut and dried as we want it to be. We don’t know where our LORD will lead His children.

God has plans that we don’t know or understand when our children are young and challenging. I was only thinking academics when she was younger and pushed those hard to the frustration of both of us. I didn’t even know what her special needs were called or what to look for but kept researching and praying and leaning hard on God and His wisdom. Over time and through faith in God’s Word, we continued on, ever seeking Him until He guided us where He wanted His special daughter to be. Was it rough? Sometimes! But we have a faithful God Who is the Author and Finisher of our faith and of our special children.

Whatever the needs of your children, they are made uniquely by the hand of God to be used for His purposes. If they are fighters, they can be trained to be warriors in God’s army. If they are quiet and compassionate, they can show forth the mercy and love of God. If they are very childlike and innocent, they may be those who are “pure in heart” and will see God. If they are extremely intelligent or extremely talkative, they can be useful movers and shakers and orators for the Kingdom of God. Each one is God’s “poema”–His workmanship–created in Christ Jesus for good works. God desires to use all of our special needs for His Glory!

In nearly every issue of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, we focus on special needs so check www.tosmagazine.com

Deborah Wuehler is the Senior Editor and Director of Production here at The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. She would say she is a very ordinary homeschool mom–with one exception: she has an extra-ordinary God Who provides all she needs for life and homeschooling. She has eight children aged 11 to 29. Deborah’s mission is this: to point other homeschoolers to the Lord in all they do, think, and feel—and to confirm that they, too, can find everything they need for life, godliness–and homeschooling–in their knowledge of Him (2 Peter 1:3, 4).