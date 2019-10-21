Hey Mama Monday: Do You Have Joy, Mama? - Gena Suarez

Have you considered what the “joy of the Bible” really is? Some might say that it means you are happy. Or, that it’s the “absence of sadness.” Sometimes you have joy, other times you don’t. If it’s a lucky or good day, you might.

But God’s Word speaks of joy very differently. For the faithful Christian, there is joy even in tough days and seasons of trial. Maybe not happiness or glee, but JOY remains. It lasts. It’s something we choose to own, and we are transparent about it.

Let’s look at Romans 5, for a minute, verses 1–8:

Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: by whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.

And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; and patience, experience; and experience, hope: and hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us. For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.

For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.

Did you see that, Mama? Our joy is in our salvation. No one can take that away; we are not lost! Let’s teach our children, too, about joy. We’re to walk in this joy, taking great delight in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, regardless of the various trials and pains we are enduring during certain seasons of life. We may not feel happy or giddy during hard times (there is a time to weep), but we can certainly find our joy. We belong to the Lord! Our future is Heaven. Christ purchased us with His great sacrifice. He rose again, and stands with us, now and forever. Guaranteed. What joy we have in Him!

In a world with no hope, we who love the Lord possess the only Hope. We have Jesus. Take joy in that today, Mama. Do all things to His glory. Be a blessing to your God. Even if today doesn’t go as planned, or make you happy, be joyful before the Lord and your family.

Our children are watching. Someday when they are grown, they will meet their own troubles. Will they come to you for counsel, for prayer, for godly advice? Be that model of Christ, Mama. Inspire them to fall into His arms during the hardest of times, to cast their cares on the One who cares for their soul.

Because they watched you, they believed. You were a faithful witness. Create an environment, Mama, where it’s a natural response to take your cares to the foot of the Cross, to the hands of the Lord, Himself. With a joyful heart.

His hand is on your head—always.