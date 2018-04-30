Hey Mama Monday: Children Who Need You And Friends Who Love You

Hey Mama,

This is the day that the Lord has made! You are still breathing. Your children are healthy and whole. They ate today. Your lights are still on, and as of this minute. there is gas in your car! There will be dinner on the table tonight. You have friends who love you, children who need and cherish you, and some particular individuals in your life who make all the difference. God has saved you! You are His. You are not alone.

Rejoice, Mama, in Him, because He is to be glorified. He is GOD. He is on the throne, and no one can snatch you out of His hand. He is holy. He is patient and kind. His heart is to be trusted. He has been GENEROUS to your family, has He not? Yes, there are trials. But they are for our good and create a soft, wise heart. God uses these; He has great plans! Embrace the tears and hardships along with the great blessings. Rejoice in His correction. Endure to the end. Be found faithful, not sour. You are so blessed, and this life is temporary. It is our testing ground. Pass the tests, Mama! You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you!

Mama, teach your children that the one Holy God of the universe and beyond is their Daddy in heaven. Model to them the JOY OF THE LORD today. God uses us Mamas to help bring balance to our children’s lives, to give them everlasting perspective. They too must endure, and they will know how because of your example. Beautiful Mama, loving example.

“But you, be sober in all things, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry.” – 2 Timothy 4:5

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved His appearing.” – 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Endure to the end, Mama. His hand is on your head today, and forever. Love, – Gena