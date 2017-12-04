Hey Mama,

You thought you had an unproductive week. You whispered under your breath that it was useless, pointless, low yielding, and that you are just not cut out. Let’s look at some truth, though, OK?

1. Your kids – when they wake up – look for you. It’s the Mama they run to when they want to show off their accomplishments. It’s you whom they look to for approval. Their parents are their home. You furthered that truth…you only confirmed it all the more, this week…by being you.

2. They ate. Not only did they eat plenty, they had some good meals this week. You are always aware, always cognizant of their needs. Always in the back of your mind is their well being. In the front of your mind, too. You have not failed this week at all.

3. They laughed. They giggle from deep within like there is no tomorrow, and do you think they’d do that if your home was a dungeon? Probably not. They feel the freedom to crack up, the lightheartedness to act wild and crazy. The carefree moment to be a child. You provided that environment. You allow for that fun childishness.

4. They learned. Don’t tell me they did nothing all week. Because you have gifted them with surroundings which lead to their learning and discovery, they DID just those. They sought out information. They had deep conversations. They read or tried to read. They played – and in playing, that is the kind of learning that sticks anyway.

5. They saw. They saw you being real. They saw how you treated Daddy. They watched as you cared for the younger ones, even though you had to set down your own plate, change your own plans, put yourself last. The Mama is the one who cares. The Mama isn’t perfect, but one thing they know is that she is the one they will quickly run to if there is pain or fear. She is their home. She is a home-maker.

I don’t think this week was a big fat bummer at all. It may have been more productive had we made a few other choices. OK. Fine. Pick yourself up and start again tomorrow. But know this – your Heavenly Father isn’t standing over you with a whip, so you put that thing down, too. Stop smacking yourself down.

The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases;

His mercies never come to an end;

they are new every morning;

great is your faithfulness. – Lamentations 3:22-23

You are the Mama. And there is such purpose there! The very plan you are living out, as the Lord has written your story. A beautiful life. A tapestry, remember? Imperfect threads making seemingly random weaves and turns, but firmly held in the Hand of the Living God.

His hand is on your head right now, faithful Mama, and it will remain there next week, too. Tomorrow is a fresh new day where His mercies await you. Walk confidently and humbly with your God.