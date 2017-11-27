Hey Mama,

In five years, life will be very different. You may have another child. Or a grandchild. People you know may have passed away, five years from now. You might live in a different house…in a different state. You might have a completely different job. You might have no job at all. Life is uncertain, but one thing that IS certain, is that the Lord knows exactly what will happen in your life five years from today. And you Mama, who are in the Lord, you must know that His hand will be on your head at that time too, just as it is today.

The trials and stresses you are facing right now will likely become a distant memory – perhaps even something you chuckle over. Either way, you will have grown from it. You will be wiser and more easily able to share with others what you went through back in 2017, how you dealt with it, and the way your great God and Savior held your hand all the way through. That life goes on. That He never left you. Nothing is too difficult for your God.

And picture these children before you now – five years from today. They will be bigger. Stronger. More easily able to logic and reason. What will life be like then?

Faithful Mama, just as God has met every need and taken care of every issue you currently have, He will continue then as well. He will stay His path, because He has planned it. The best day of your LIFE may happen within these next five years. You have much to look forward to, Christian Mama. He will never leave or forsake you. You will always find Him. He gave you these sweet children (some not so sweet right now) for a divine PURPOSE. Do not forget that. There is reason…there is hope.

Pray. Wait. Read His word. Obey and apply. Pray more. Wait on Him some more. You are in His will and He sees your soft heart for your family and for doing what is right. Walk confidently in that. Walk joyfully realizing that you serve a God who has a plan for your children, who has GOOD plans, who with intentional purpose has written your story. And theirs.

His heart is good and can be trusted. Never forget. He has always, always taken care of you, even up until this very minute. He will not go away from you now or later. You can cast your cares upon Him with peace and confidence.

As for today, our wonderful and consistent God is awake, aware, deeply connected to your situation …and has His hand on your head, Mama, right this moment.