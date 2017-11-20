Hey Mama,

For those who keep trying and trying, striving to please, and wistfully turning to the Lord, lifting up your eyes and hands only to say, “Lord, I keep working hard. I continue to try. I desire to do all things according to Your will and desire. I am not sure what to do but all I know is that I continue to try, to work hard, to try some more, and I’m failing,” here is your answer:

“Cease striving and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” – Psalm 46:10.

So there it is. Be still! Sure, continue to work hard. Do all things unto Him. Try and strive to His glory. Ultimately you have an Audience of One. And yes, in this world, we will have troubles. Don’t get hung up spinning through the endless cycle of strive and letdown. Rest in Him. He is your Friend. And He knows your frame. Take it easy, Mama. Walk confidently. You know who you are. His hand is on your head today.