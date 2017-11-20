FORGOT YOUR DETAILS?


Hey Mama Monday: for Those Who Work so Hard, but Feel like They Are Failing

/ / Published in Articles, Blog, Hey Mama, Hey Mama Monday
Hey Mama

 

Hey Mama,

For those who keep trying and trying, striving to please, and wistfully turning to the Lord, lifting up your eyes and hands only to say, “Lord, I keep working hard. I continue to try. I desire to do all things according to Your will and desire. I am not sure what to do but all I know is that I continue to try, to work hard, to try some more, and I’m failing,” here is your answer:

“Cease striving and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” – Psalm 46:10.

So there it is. Be still! Sure, continue to work hard. Do all things unto Him. Try and strive to His glory. Ultimately you have an Audience of One. And yes, in this world, we will have troubles. Don’t get hung up spinning through the endless cycle of strive and letdown. Rest in Him. He is your Friend. And He knows your frame. Take it easy, Mama. Walk confidently. You know who you are. His hand is on your head today.

Tagged under: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for the HwH Blog

An email a week will be sent to your inbox with all of the latest Homeschooling with Heart Blog posts. We would love to have you join us!

Sign Up Now

HwH Blog Categories

SHARE TOS ON YOUR PAGE!

GRAB OUR BUTTON HERE-

TOS-Store-Icon-e1329406390219

"Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
TOP

Pin It on Pinterest