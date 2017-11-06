Hey Mama,

“Delight yourself in the Lord; And He will give you the desires of your heart.” – Psalm 37:4

There’s a lot to this verse. What does it mean to delight yourself in the Lord? Just to smile at the thought of Him? Just to say a quick prayer that you love Him? Or do we live our lives fully unto Him, desiring to glorify Him, to seek His will, to know and obey His word? To make Him our LIFE, not just “the most important part of our life.” THIS is to delight in Him. THIS is to love Him. You do smile Mama, because you do love Him. But it goes so much deeper than this alone.

He is a good, good Father. The ultimate Parent. The One who cares for the hearts of His children like nothing we can even fathom. We have a tiny idea of it because we are parents and understand on some level, DEEP love for our children. That’s nothing, however, in comparison to His love. It’s so much higher than ours. His ways are beyond comprehension.

Still… He created us. He knows our frame. He is COMPASSIONATE. Do you think you are compassionate? You probably are! But even it can’t compare to the truest of love and compassion. No one is capable of the compassion my Father is. He is the Author of it. He is the Builder of my faith, too.

You’re safe, Mama, if you are in Him. Rest today. Delight in the Lord, but according to His word. Call on the One who saves. He holds your heart.