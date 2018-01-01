Hey Mama, I heard something about you that is pretty incredible. You have gone through storm after storm. Trial after trial. Pain after pain. But in the midst of it, you continue to bless others. You not only do the “bare minimum” with your kids (keeping them healthy, secure, educated, fed, and happy) but you take on so much more, in spite of the inward tears and soulful mourning. You have heart talks with them. You make sure that each one feels touched in some way by you, noticed, encouraged. Mama’s baby (even to the older ones). They feel special.

Sometimes you think, “I’m a phony. Here I smile at my kids and act like all is well, when it’s really the opposite.”

Mama, you’re no phony. You’re wise. We are called to find joy even amidst the trials. We are told to walk in a manner worthy of the Gospel, of our Lord Jesus. Our kids’ lives and subsequently our relationships with them must go on even if we are hurting on the inside. We can set aside the pain, lock it away for a just a while and instead focus on the ones who need us. This is part of the trial. This is the test you are PASSING, Mama.

“Behold, You have made my days a few handbreadths, and my lifetime is as nothing before You. Surely all mankind stands as a mere breath! Selah” – Psalm 39:5

Even if you do not see an end to some of these trials during this lifetime, it is a mere breath as compared to your forever home to come. Eternity is your reward. Endure, Mama. Joy is coming.

It’s temporal, these issues. The quiet tears will subside. The rush of hurt will be no more. The dull, monotonous heartache will turn to rejoicing. You will see the sun up high, just like you have before. Relief is coming. Get through this season – this chapter, if you will – because it will not last; there is a purpose, and no matter what happens, He is on the throne. He reigns! And He will deliver you. Sin cannot prevail; God will not be mocked. God wins. You win.

And I know you are aware of Who it really is, the One who has built your faith, the One who allows you to endure even through the worst of trials. You don’t even take this as a credit to yourself because you know the Author of your very faith, the Maker of your very breath. He causes that heart to beat inside you, and He will make it smile, again, too.

The Master of your heart LOVES your heart.

This is why we exist, Mama. To know a loving Father. To glorify God. To have life eternal with Him and so many other saints like ourselves….forever. To know a joy so great we cannot even fathom it right now! But the tears are too many; it’s hard to see through them at the moment, I know. He knows, too. And He takes great compassion on your heart, as He knows your frame (HE is the One who formed you).

“As a father shows compassion to his children, so the LORD shows compassion to those who fear Him. For He knows our frame; He remembers that we are dust. As for man, his days are like grass; he flourishes like a flower of the field; for the wind passes over it, and it is gone, and its place knows it no more. But the steadfast love of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear Him, and His righteousness to children’s children, to those who keep His covenant and remember to do His commandments. The LORD has established His throne in the heavens, and His kingdom rules over all.” – Psalm 103:13-19

You are so safe.

Trials are going to come in this life. Some last an entire lifetime. But they are a test, and they are a promised part of a true believer’s life. Roll with them, knowing that our great God and Savior is on the throne, very aware of what we are dealing with, and that He will right every wrong one day. Roll with it for now, knowing that He catches you. His hand is on your head tonight, faithful Mama.

To God be all the glory. May we be like Him. Keep walking, Mama. Joy comes in the morning.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” – Romans 15:13.