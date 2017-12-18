Hey Mama,

John 14:27 speaks of peace. Christ gives us peace – not the kind the world has to offer, but something far better, much stronger. Did you know His ways are higher than ours? We think we see everything that is before us, but He knows what is around the next corner. If only you could see around that corner, if only you could see what He can!

The good news is, He sees. Not only does He see, but He gives us peace because He cares, a peace the world can’t even understand. But you can understand it, faithful Mama. You follow Christ; He is your life. And perfect love casts out all fear.

Don’t focus on what’s heavy right now, OK? Set your eyes on Christ, His perfect peace, and KNOW in your heart (because it’s true) that He works all things for good for those who love Him.

Your “around the next corner” is coming. Just wait . . . He will right every wrong, because He is a just God. He will right it all! Remain faithful, enduring, and glorifying to your Savior, no matter what the circumstance. You can do this; He gives you the strength for that, too. He is the Builder of our very faith. No one can take that away.

“Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.” – John 14:27