Hey Mama Monday: 10 Reasons You Are Wonderful, Mama
Hey Mama,
Today went better than you thought. Let’s see why:
- Your kids laughed their silly heads off today at least once.
- They were fed, and they are just FINE.
- Your house is a disaster, like 99% of other homeschool mommies’ houses are. But all of the barf and other icky stuff is cleaned up, and things are sanitary enough.
- They learned. They played, too. But the best way to learn is to enjoy it and PLAY while doing it.
- Your children are loved, and they know it. Regardless of today’s events, deep down inside, those kids KNOW you love them fully.
- They’re clean. OK, so they’re a mess. But it’s not that disgusting. Lower your standards already! Life is short.
- You smiled at them today. (No? OK, do it now. Call their names and GRIN like a goofy turkey. Check!)
- They are secure and safe, and they know it. Your home is their life, and they’re happy and content.
- You use discipline. Your kids are not going to think they are the center of the universe while you’re the mama.
- Someone got kissed or hugged today (No? OK, do it now. Get that kisser ready. Check!)
You awesome, Mama, you. Wow, what a Mama!