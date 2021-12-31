God Is Always With Us

As this year comes to a close, it is a time to pause and reflect on God’s goodness to us during the past twelve months and that He is always with us. These are a few of the many things to be thankful for that God continues to give each and every year which also are a reminder of the importance to stay close to Him day-by-day.

Faithfulness – The Lord has continued to be faithful in His promises to us. Though we encounter and go through challenges, the Lord is faithful to walk with us and give us what we need. Maybe you have young children at home and the days seem long, or perhaps you are about to face an empty nest. Whatever season you are in right now, know that He is faithful and has a plan. As it says in 1 Corinthians 1:9, “God is faithful, by whom ye were called unto the fellowship of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Faith – No matter what befalls us, God is with us to help us grow and stay strong in our faith and trust in Him. Perhaps you are wondering how you can possibly cover all the subjects and things your children need to learn. A good reminder of the importance of faith and turning to God is found in Hebrews 10:22, “Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith.” Drawing near to God will help us in our faith. Memorizing scripture can help us remember God’s promises and strengthen our faith.



Blessings – It is a blessing and a gift from God that we are able to homeschool our children and be with our families. Spending time together learning, playing, and creating memories as a family strengthens family relationships. We are blessed with seeing how our children learn as they develop the abilities and gifts God has given them. What a privilege that God has entrusted the nurturing and teaching of children to their parents. Psalm 127:3 reminds us that “Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord.”

Open hearts and minds – Keeping our hearts and minds open to God’s leading and speaking will keep us focused on Him when we have discouraging days while praising Him for blessings and answered prayer. Spending time in prayer, worshipping Him, and reading the Bible are all ways to receive His leading and instruction in our hearts and minds. Jeremiah 29:13 says, “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.”

Fellowship – Spending time with other believers is another way God blesses us. By studying the Bible, learning about God, singing hymns, and praying together, we are refreshed and encouraged in our walk and faith. On being refreshed, Paul writes in Romans 15:32, “That I may come unto you with joy by the will of God, and may with you be refreshed.” Notice, too, the ways your children, spouse, and other family members are growing to be more Christ-like each year. Ask the Lord to continue to provide moments for you and your family to learn and be more like Him each and every day. Seek the Lord’s guidance for opportunities where you can bless, encourage, and help family and others in their faith.As you plan for the next year, consider where and how the Lord is leading you and your family. What might He be asking you to do, either something new or doing something differently? Whatever the Lord asks of you, rest assured that He will also provide for you the means as you follow His will.

By reflecting on God’s goodness to us this year, let us remember that He promises to be with us always. This includes discouraging days and disappointing moments as well as joyful times. In addition to the above things to be thankful for, the Lord also gives us His joy and peace as we walk day-by-day. Concerning joy, Psalm 4:7 says “Thou has put gladness in my heart,” and about receiving peace from the Lord, 1 Corinthians 1:3 says “Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ” and Psalm 29:11 says “The Lord will give strength unto his people; the Lord will bless his people with peace.” May this blessed time – of knowing that God is always with us, of homeschooling, and of being with our families – encourage our hearts and strengthen our faith as we enter a New Year with God by our side.

Barbori enjoys writing and is blessed to be part of The Old Schoolhouse team. She is the author of Home at the Office: Working Remotely as a Way of Life. You can check out her writing, books, and blog at BarboriGarnet.com.